AFU advancing on Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson Region, fighting continues near Krynky – ISW

Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report on the further advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper River and that fighting continues near Krynky.

This follows from a statement by the ISW.

According to the analyzed data of the institute, Ukrainian forces continued operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region on November 20 and, according to reports, advanced.

Russian military bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have expanded their zone of control in the western part of Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River) and that fighting continues near the settlement.

Geolocation footage released on November 20 shows russian forces continuing to fire TOS-1A thermobaric munitions at Ukrainian forces operating near Krynky.

Russian military bloggers also say that Ukrainian troops attacked in the direction of Poima (12 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnieper River) and Pishchanivka (13 km east of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnieper River).

Russian troops continued offensive operations on the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on November 20 and advanced somewhat near Kreminna.

Ukrainian military sources reported on November 20 that Ukrainian forces continued their successful assault south of Bakhmut.

Russian troops continued offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut on November 20 and, according to reports, advanced to the southwest of Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed the destruction of two russian radar stations.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU/Colonel-General, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Ukrainian military continues to restrain the russians on the Kupiyansk and Bakhmut Axes.