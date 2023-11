The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 20 enemy attacks on the Bakhmut Axis, continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, and held occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning briefing on Tuesday, November 21.

During the past day, 70 combat clashes took place at the front. The russian invaders conducted five missile strikes and ten airstrikes and carried out 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out assaults in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region, where the Defense Forces repelled ten attacks. The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman Axis.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and the eastern part of the Southern Donetsk Region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved frontiers.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the russian invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled ten attacks. On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region, where 12 attacks were repulsed by the Ukrainian military.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the russians conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Staromayorske District of the Donetsk Region, where the AFU repelled two attacks. On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the enemy conducted assaults near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region without success.

The AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made two strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit the occupiers' ammunition warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed the destruction of two russian radar stations.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU/Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Ukrainian military continues to restrain the russians on the Kupiyansk and Bakhmut Axes.