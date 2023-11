The U.S. Department of State has imposed sanctions on the militaries of the russian federation involved in war crimes in Bucha and Andriyivka.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the U.S. Department of State.

"The U.S. Department of State lists Azatbek Omurbekov, also known as "Buchanskyi Butcher," a colonel of the armed forces of the russian federation, on the list of persons involved in gross violations of human rights, in particular, in the extrajudicial killings of unarmed Ukrainian civilians in Andriyivka, Ukraine," the message says.

Russian soldier Danil Frolkin is also on the list, according to the U.S. Department of State, in connection with his involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely the extrajudicial killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian resident in Andriyivka.

It is noted that as a result, Omurbekov, Frolkin, and their closest relatives are prohibited from entering the United States.

"Colonel Omurbekov was the commander of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the russian armed forces during the period when russian forces controlled the Ukrainian city of Andriyivka. Omurbekov later led the brigade to Bucha, where the U.S. Department of State determined that the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade killed, beat, dismembered, burned, and simulated executions of civilians. After evidence of the brigade's brutality emerged, the Kremlin responded with a statement saying russian president Putin had awarded the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the russian Ministry of Defense promoted Omurbekov and praised his leadership," the department reported.

It is indicated that the involvement of Omurbekov and Frolkin in gross violations of human rights has been documented by non-governmental organizations and independent investigations.

"The United States is committed to holding russia accountable for its abuses and atrocities against the people of Ukraine," the U.S. Department of State added.