Ukraine may receive EUR 160 million from Japan. What these funds will go for

The Japanese government intends to transfer EUR 160 million to Ukraine. These funds can be used to support economic recovery projects of the country.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Monday, November 20.

The head of government said that he had a meeting with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kazuchika Iwata, as well as representatives of Japanese business.

"Voiced our priorities for rapid recovery: energy, housing, critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining and business support. I am grateful to the Japanese delegation for today's mission, which will contribute to the further involvement of Japanese companies in the restoration," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is interested in creating joint ventures with Japan, especially in the field of manufacturing.

He added that Japan also has experience in post-war reconstruction, which can be useful to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early October 2023, Japan handed over to Ukraine a batch of autotransformers capable of providing electricity to about 500,000 subscribers.

Recall that in July this year, Japan banned the export of popular goods to the russian federation. We are talking about cars and tires for large cars.