Cabinet extends use of paper declarations for import of humanitarian aid into Ukraine until April 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the use of paper declarations for the import of humanitarian aid into Ukraine until April 1, 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Social Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility of using paper declarations to import humanitarian aid to Ukraine until April 1 next year. This will allow organizations that import humanitarian aid to continue their activities according to the usual procedures," the statement said.

It is noted that at the same time, from December 1 of this year, recipients can already begin to use the digital mechanism for the import of humanitarian assistance, that is, submit a declaration online using the Automated System of Registration of Humanitarian Assistance.

The Ministry notes that the corresponding changes were adopted based on the results of the processing of feedback from the volunteer community, which actively joined the discussion of issues.

The transition period with the possibility of submitting a paper declaration will last until April 1, 2024.

During this time, the Ministry of Social Policy, in cooperation with other authorities and civil society, will continue to work out constructive comments and proposals to improve the legal regulation of the procedure for importing and accounting of humanitarian assistance.

During the transition period, funds, community organizations and other recipients will be able to adapt their processes to the use of the digital system and assess its benefits.

It is noted that from December 1, the recipient has no obligation to use only a paper or digital mechanism, that is, the organization can use any option.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Social Policy initiated the introduction of electronic accounting of humanitarian assistance.

From November 1 to December 1, testing of the digital platform for the import and accounting of humanitarian assistance continues.

At that, volunteers called for the abolition of the government's order.

According to them, due to this document, assistance to Ukrainian defenders from abroad and the activities of volunteer organizations may completely stop from December 1.