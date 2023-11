The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in absentia the son of the ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ihor.

Such a decision was made by the HACC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the HACC supported the position of the Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and chose a preventive measure for one of the suspects in the case regarding the causing to SC Ukrspecexport (which is part of the management of the Ukroboronprom state concern) of losses of almost UAH 13 million, namely Ihor Hladkovskyi.

The court satisfied the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detectives, agreed to by the SACPO prosecutor, and chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.

After the person is detained and delivered to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi's son was charged in absentia with selling altimeters to Ukrspecexport at inflated prices.

The investigation established that the former head of SC Ukrspecexport, abusing his official position, entered into an agreement with a company controlled by the son of the former deputy secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine for the purchase of on-board radio electronic equipment (altimeters) at prices deliberately inflated by almost 7 times (about USD 450,000).

After the state company paid the amount stipulated in the contract, the co-participants of the scheme disposed of the received funds at their own discretion, and a part of them in the amount of approximately USD 170,000 was transferred directly to the son of the former deputy secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.

Hladkovskyi’s son left for Spain in 2022.