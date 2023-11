Zelenskyy suggests Rada approve NSDC decision on application of sectoral sanctions against russia and belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) of November 20 on the application of sectoral special economic sanctions against russia and belarus in the defense industry.

This is stated in draft resolution No. 10271, registered in parliament on November 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy put this decision into effect by decree No. 762 of November 20, it enters into force simultaneously with the approval by the Rada of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

The sanctions are applied for 50 years.

In particular, it is envisaged to prohibit international operations with military and dual-use goods and services with residents of russia and belarus, including those carried out with the involvement of residents of other states.

The fulfillment of economic and financial obligations under these transactions in favor of residents of the russian federation and belarus also stops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against more than 190 individuals and almost 300 legal entities associated with or supporting russia's full-scale armed aggression.

It is expected that the next, twelfth package of European Union sanctions against russia will primarily concern restrictions on the trade in russian diamonds.

The EU called anti-russian sanctions the way to stop the war in Ukraine.