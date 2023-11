The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the import of energy equipment into Ukraine, in particular generators and transformers.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the government will actually suspend the six technical regulations that were used in the import and sale of energy equipment.

"Now a number of these products will not require a declaration of conformity and labeling with a conformity mark," Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine successfully passed the first month of the heating season.

"The situation in the energy sector is stable. There is no shortage of electricity. The heating season has started in all regions," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.9 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system, while another 1.3 GW of additional capacity is planned to be restored by the end of the year.