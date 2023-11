Combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine continue despite the rainy weather, which slows down their pace until winter conditions are fully established.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

A russian military blogger said that Ukrainian forces continue to defend against a strong group of russians near Avdiyivka, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) maintain the initiative in southern Ukraine. He cautions against premature claims of russian victories to avoid misrepresenting the situation on the battlefield.

Another russian "military officer" indicated that bad weather makes it difficult to use armored vehicles in the western Zaporizhzhia Region, but Ukrainian troops continue to attack russian positions with infantry units.

The British Ministry of Defense announced on November 18 that there is no significant progress on the Kupiyansk and Avdiyivka Axis, as well as on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region. The most intense battles are ongoing, and in the long term, no major changes are expected on the front line due to the onset of cold winter weather.

The ISW notes that freezing winter conditions are likely to encourage a resumption of more active hostilities, while prolonged rainy weather is unlikely to stop Ukrainian or russian attacks.

