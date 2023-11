During the past day, November 19, the military terrorist states of the russian federation fired 51 times on the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 323 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, S-60, RPG, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, according to Prokudin, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the Region.

As a result of russian aggression, six people, including a child, were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians brought medical personnel to the captured part of the Kherson Region due to the reluctance of residents to cooperate with the occupiers.

In addition, at the beginning of November, it became known that in the occupied part of the Kherson Region, the russians were stopping people from checking their phones for Ukrainian content.

Earlier, it was reported that collaborators tortured residents in the Kherson Region in order to identify representatives of the Ukrainian underground movement.