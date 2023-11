Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma has told about the prospects of anti-corruption tax reform.

"Our team believes that this is a fundamentally correct reform that will not only increase tax revenues but will also fundamentally change the mentality of doing business in Ukraine. And at the same time, it will not bring any losses to the budget," Rostyslav Shurma said in an interview for the Economic Pravda publication.

"For example, the law enforcement officers came to the iFEST network. It is a cool business, built from scratch and creating a lot of jobs. But what is the problem? Taxes. And the law enforcement officers are right in this whole situation. How to act here: on the one hand, the business is properly built, and on the other on the one hand, taxes need to be paid, and on the other hand, the tax burden of 51% on the wage fund when we are fighting for every job, is a problem," explained the deputy head of the Presidential Office. "The main logic is to create such conditions once will allow the whole country to switch to working in white. And digital money, or cashless, will once and for all change the culture of not paying taxes to the culture of payment."

According to Rostyslav Shurma, the implementation of the tax reform is delayed due to the position of the International Monetary Fund. "They are not ready to talk about such things. Why they do not see the problem broadly and deeply enough, I have no right to judge. It seems to me that this is obvious to any person who has experience in business and who deeply understands the nature of the Ukrainian economy and the deep problems and processes taking place there. This is obvious on the surface as well," he said.

The implementation of the tax reform was approved by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reform was supported by representatives of the European Business Association, the CEO Club, and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.