531 people and 36 units of military equipment eliminated on Tavriiskyi Axis

On the Tavriiskyi Axis, the enemy carried out ten airstrikes, four missile strikes, carried out 51 combat engagements, and launched 839 artillery barrages on November 18.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on his Telegram channel.

Tarnavskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiyivka Axis.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 531 people. Five occupiers surrendered.

Thirty-six units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, nine anti-aircraft missiles, four artillery systems, two anti-aircraft vehicles, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, six vehicles, and two units of special equipment. Also, two ammunition depots and three more important enemy facilities were destroyed. Another 11 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

Tarnavskyi added that the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction is ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into November 19, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north (Kursk Oblast in the aggressor country of the russian federation) with Shahed-type UAVs. Air Defense Forces worked in three regions. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, during the past day, November 18, there were 71 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and russian invaders.