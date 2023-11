It is necessary to ensure the defeat of russia on the battlefield - the head of the Latvian Seimas Mierina

The speaker of the Seimas of Latvia, Daiga Mierina, called russian aggression a global threat, the response to which must also be global.

She stated this at a solemn meeting of the parliament on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia, the European Pravda online media outlet reports with reference to Delfi.

According to her, Latvia feels a hybrid threat on its borders every day from Belarus, which supports russian aggression.

"We must support the maximum strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities in order to ensure the defeat of russia on the battlefield and the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as soon as possible," Mierina said.

The speaker of the Diet of Latvia stressed that it is necessary to contribute to the strengthening of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and, therefore, the security of Latvia by completing the creation of a single and free European space, which includes Ukraine.

"Our response to russian aggression will continue to be powerful and decisive. We must not allow doubts, superstitions, prejudices, and fatigue," Mierina is convinced.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called on the European Union to buy shells for Ukraine outside its borders, as the European Union itself does not have time to provide artillery ammunition according to the schedule until March.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the European Union will not be able to fulfill its plan to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024 due to the state of defense production and bureaucratic obstacles.