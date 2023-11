Request for gas transit from RF to Europe via Ukraine remains stable - 42.4 million cubic meters per day

The application for pumping russian gas to Europe through Ukraine and the Suja gas measuring station is 42.4 million cubic meters per day at zero volume through the Sokhranivka gas-producing station.

The Reuters reports with reference to the hydrocarbon monopolist of the terrorist country of the russian federation, Gazprom.

A day earlier, the application was at the same level.

In May 2022, Ukraine stopped receiving transit gas through the Sokhranivka station, citing force majeure and offering to transfer all transit volumes to Suja.

In September 2022, pumping through the main route of russian gas supply to Europe – the Nord Stream pipeline – was completely stopped.

The transit of russian gas through Poland to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, through which up to 15% of Gazprom's export supplies to Europe and Turkey passed, was suspended last year following retaliatory russian sanctions against the pipeline's Polish owner.