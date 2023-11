Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper River repelled 12 enemy attacks and are entrenched in the occupied positions, as well as inflicted fire damage on the occupants. In addition, the Ukrainian militaries are storming the positions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

This is stated in the text of the morning summary from the command of the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

During the past 24 hours, 67 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy conducted one missile and 37 airstrikes and carried out 41 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Last day, the russian occupiers carried out an air strike on Ukraine, using the Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed nine attack UAVs. In addition, last night, the enemy launched another air strike on our country. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka areas of the Kharkiv Region, where our soldiers repelled four attacks.

In the zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the occupiers near Keramik, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, and south of Tonenke of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repulsed 23 attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear. Marine units, together with other components of the Defense Forces, continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, where 12 enemy attacks were repelled last day. Our defenders are entrenched on the occupied borders and inflict fire damage on the occupants.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made ten strikes on personnel concentration areas and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. The units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six artillery means, an anti-aircraft defense device, a control post, and an enemy ammunition depot.