Big russian business agreed to higher taxes for their stability. Mass media found out some details of the meeting of the president of the aggressor state of the russian federation, vladimir putin, with big business on November 15.

This was reported by the Internet publication The Bell, referring to Vedomosti.

The meeting turned out to be nocturnal - it started around ten in the evening and ended around midnight. It was attended by government officials - assistant to the president Maksim Oreshkin, first vice prime minister Andrey Belousov, minister of economic development Maksim Reshetnikov - and members of the bureau of the russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. Of the businessmen, the publication named only the heads of state-owned companies - CEO of russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, Sergey Kogogin of KamAZ, president of Sberbank German Gref.

Dmitry Peskov, speaking the day before about the content of the meeting, drew attention to the transfer of companies from abroad to russia: most of the participants "in one way or another encountered illegal treatment abroad." The attendees really asked to adjust internal offshores, says the source of Vedomosti, in order not to disclose information about their participants, and to preserve preferences for those who are just starting to transfer business.

But mainly business was interested in other issues, the publication writes: the "scary" trend of reviewing the results of privatization and the tax burden.

Authorities "tried to completely dispel" fears regarding the first question. On the second question, the head of the russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Alexander Shokhin, emphasized his readiness for raising of taxes in exchange for long-term predictability of tax policy. The income tax rate (currently 20%) can be increased, but at the same time investment deductions and guarantees of unchanged other taxes and fees, including customs duties, tariffs of natural monopolies, etc., must apply.

"The entrepreneurs did not have the feeling that it would be easy, but the conversation ended with applause," Vedomosti quoted one of the participants. The business is waiting for the president's instructions based on the results of the meeting.

Russian business, of course, has not forgotten the past statements of officials about not increasing taxes and cannot help but understand that in the conditions of the war economy, the government has no other sources of filling the budget at all. Especially given the fact that the macroeconomic alternative to this in the conditions of severe sanctions is only the growth of inflation.