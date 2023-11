The invaders have been training tactical aviation lately. In this way, the russians are raising the level of tension before possible shelling of energy facilities in Ukraine this winter.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"We can conduct certain analytics. In particular, monitor activity at strategic aviation airfields. With the understanding that it is possible that sea-based missile carriers will be deployed," Humeniuk said.

She added that the russians are also training tactical aviation.

"Including tests, which they conduct with refueling in the air, obviously, trying with all their might to increase the degree of stress before the corresponding stage of cooling and such a threat of shelling of the energy industry," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, the group is currently small in the Black Sea, but the occupiers have deployed the frigate. These are eight Kalibr missiles that are ready for use.

"There was also no surface missile carrier on duty for a long time, as well as a submarine. They hid in the base points. Now the sea is moderate and the frigate can withstand such weather. It is possible that even hiding under such weather conditions, the enemy can use missile carriers from the sea," Humeniuk added.

It will be recalled that the Air Force stated that the russian federation can raise alarms in Ukraine for 12 hours a day.