Training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets has begun on the territory of the United States.

The Pentagon announced this the day before.

"The Ministry of Defense is already participating in the training of ready Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 aircraft," the message says.

It emphasizes that the issue of providing Ukraine with spare parts for these aircraft is being resolved in parallel.

The Pentagon recalled that earlier this year the US Department of State announced its readiness to approve the transfer of US-made F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by a third party. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have announced their intention to make the supply by withdrawing aircraft from their own air forces.

"To guarantee Ukrainian pilots success in the operation of the F-16, they undergo training in the United States and Europe both in flight operation and maintenance," the American military department said.

According to William LaPlante, Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Department of Defense, without spare parts, the F-16 fighter jets that will be flown by the Ukrainians could be decommissioned in just a few months. Therefore, the Americans plan to create a stock of spare parts for aircraft for 90 days.

"We won't let that happen," he said. "And if other countries don't provide spare parts, we will find them and provide them."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, in October, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported that Ukrainian pilots had begun training on F-16 fighter jets in Arizona.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hopes that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.