The AFU continues to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis. During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place at the front.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning brief dated November 17.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made two strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the russians.

Units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six artillery facilities, two control points, and two ammunition warehouses of the enemy.

Yesterday, the russian occupiers launched another airstrike against Ukraine, using 18 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Sixteen attack UAVs were downed by Ukrainian air defense forces and respective means.

Tonight, the enemy again attacked our country with Shahed-136/131-type UAVs. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

In total, the enemy conducted 12 missile and 47 air strikes and carried out 38 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were carried out on Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region; Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk Region; Dyliyivka, Mariyinka, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske, Donetsk Region; Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the russian federation maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to the threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted assaults in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv Region, where our soldiers repelled four attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, russian troops conducted an assault near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, without success.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy carried out assaults near Ivankivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and consolidating on the achieved boundaries.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the russians do not stop trying to encircle Avdiyivka, but our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The offensive actions of the occupiers east of Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful. Here, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by invaders in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Robotyne and to the west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region, where our defenders repulsed six attacks.

On the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers conduct a counter-battery fight to inflict fire damage on the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 15, there were 58 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian occupiers. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.