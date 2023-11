The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have confirmed territorial gains near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

After analyzing the collected data, military experts in the analytical report noted that Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region on November 16 and confirmed territorial gains near Robotyne on November 15.

A russian war correspondent published a video from November 15 with geolocation, which shows russian troops striking Ukrainian positions west of Robotyne, which indicates a slight advance of Ukrainian troops.

In addition, russian sources claim that Ukrainian troops unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Kopani (5 km northwest of Robotyne), Rivne (9 km west of Robotyne), Novoprokopivka (south of Robotyne), Verbove (8 km east of Robotyne), as well as in the direction of Novofedorivka (14 km northeast of Robotyne).

At the same time, Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets estimated that Ukrainian forces have probably achieved some success in the direction of Novopokrovka (12 km northeast of Robotyne). They are separated by only one forest strip from the settlement, which is protected by the russian 108th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the 7th Guards Division of the russian armed forces.

Mashovets added that a few days ago, Ukrainian troops seem to have somewhat pushed back units of the russian 136th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (58th Combined Arms Army, Southern Military District) in the Kopan direction and advanced closer to Nesterianka (10 km northwest of Robotyne).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are conducting "larger-scale" operations on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region.