Continue to prepare for defense. Partisans find new firing points of russians near Yevpatoria

The russian occupiers continue to prepare for the defense of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, Ukrainian partisans recorded the creation by the enemy of new firing points near Yevpatoria.

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

"Our agents conducted reconnaissance of the defensive terrain of russian forces between Yevpatoria and Simferopol. The occupiers settled on the territory of the entertainment complex Sonechko,” the statement said.

Partisans recorded that checkpoints and firing points were put up along the highway

"The rashists continue to prepare for the defense of Crimea. Apparently, they are afraid of the landing of the naval landing of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and decided to strengthen their garrison," ATESH added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov noted that Ukraine has great success on the Crimean axis, and called the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation huge achievements.

Meanwhile, partisans also discovered that the russian occupiers had set up a base in the village of Urzuf, Mariupol District, Donetsk Region, where there were units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the occupation. Now mobilized soldiers of the enemy are arriving there.