The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has overturned the conviction of the co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Artur Herasymov, who was found guilty of non-declaring a villa in Spain.

The court made such a decision on November 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The HACC Appeal Chamber overturned the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court of August 17 and exempted Herasymov from criminal liability for committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 (declaration of inaccurate information) of the Criminal Code.

At the time of consideration of appeals of the parties, the statute of limitations for criminal liability under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has surfaced.

The basis for closing the proceedings was the petition of Herasymov and his defenders, as well as their refusal to use the right to a full trial, during which the court must establish the guilt or innocence of a person.

The above basis allows the court to complete criminal proceedings in a more simplified form, in the case of consent of a person to its completion without using their rights to prove their innocence in the commission of an incriminated criminal offense.

At the same time, the above basis for releasing a person from criminal liability is not rehabilitating.

Recall that Herasymov did not enter into the amended declaration for 2020 information about the two-story residential premises and parking spaces belonging to him and his wife, located in the Kingdom of Spain, with a total value of EUR 252,000, as well as the availability of monetary assets in the amount of USD 1,657 dollars that were placed on accounts in one of the Ukrainian banks.

On August 17, a panel of the HACC judges found Herasymov guilty of entering knowingly inaccurate information into the annual declaration for 2020, that is, committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the Law of Ukraine dated 12/04/2020, No. 1074-IX).

Under the sentence of the judge, a penalty was imposed in the form of a fine of UAH 51,000 with the deprivation of the right to hold positions, connected with the performance of the functions of the representative of power in state authorities for a period of 1 year.

At the same time, the court exempted the head of the European Solidarity faction from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court announced the verdict to the head of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to Verkhovna Rada Member Artur Herasymov, who did not declare a villa in Spain.