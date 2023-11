The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting has appointed an unscheduled inspection of TV Channel 5 over an interview with a former Member of Parliament, linguist Iryna Farion.

This is stated in the message of the National TV Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the media regulator appointed an unscheduled inspection of FDI in the form of LLC "TRK "NBM" (logo "5") due to statements made in the program "Rendezvous with Yanina Sokolova" with the participation of MP of Ukraine of the 7th convocation Iryna Farion, which have signs of hate speech, oppression and incitement to discrimination against Ukrainian servicemen. That is, we are talking about signs of media violation of the requirements of paragraphs 2 and 3 of the first part of Article 36 of the Law "On Media," the message says.

The program was broadcasted on November 4 with a repeat on November 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Farion was dismissed from his position as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic University.

According to the source of Ukrainian News Agency in the law enforcement agencies, the employment contract with Farion was terminated on the basis of paragraph 3 of Article 41 (commitment by an employee performing educational functions of an immoral offense incompatible with the continuation of this work) of the Code of Labor Laws.