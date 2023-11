The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, together with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), held talks on November 15 on the development of joint solutions for unblocking the border with Poland.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The protesters’ key demand is a return to the permit system. This requirement cannot be fulfilled, as stated by the Ukrainian side, and the EU Directorate stressed that such a question cannot be the subject of this meeting. The agreement on the liberalization of freight traffic between Ukraine and the EU will be valid at least until June 30 next year. As a result of the negotiations, the parties developed joint solutions and offered them to Polish protesters. The latest proposals have not been agreed," it said.

It is noted that the parties continue to search for solutions that would resolve the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

The rally is planned for a period of two months, that is, until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.