Visitors look at an exhibit during the second International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Sihan.

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been recognized as being of the required standard by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), making it a universally accepted navigation system for global civil aviation. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

BDS's technical standards and recommended measures have been added to ICAO's existing standard documents in Annex 10 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, according to the CAAC News.

The ICAO's technical verifications are testimony to the system's ability to provide navigation services for various industries around the world.

As one of four global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations, BDS has served more than 200 countries and regions to date.

The ICAO is a United Nations agency, which helps 193 countries to cooperate and share their skies for mutual benefit.