A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying a new-generation ocean color monitoring satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua.

China sent a new-generation ocean color monitoring satellite into space to help improve understanding of marine waters. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and it later successfully entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 497th flight mission to use the Long March carrier rocket series.