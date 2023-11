Overnight into November 16, russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company, causing serious damage to the company's equipment.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Tonight, November 16, as a result of shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK Energo in a front-line region was once again damaged. In recent weeks, this is the fourth attack on this thermal power plant; the last one happened the day before - November 7. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement says.

According to the report, as a result of the shelling, residents of one of the settlements near the station found themselves without electricity and water.

"The company's equipment was seriously damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy company began to eliminate its consequences and quickly restored the power supply at night. They are currently working on returning water to the city," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 7, the russian invaders fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company.