Due to the incompetence of the russian occupiers and Rosatom employees, a partial blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on November 14.

This follows from a statement by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There was a blackout at the sixth power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which diesel generators and safety systems were started, which worked for 90 minutes. At that time, the occupying management of the station was investigating the reasons for the blackout and deciding what to do with the consequences that their incompetent actions led to," the message says.

It is noted that these data are confirmed by the information of IAEA inspectors who are at the site of the temporarily occupied nuclear plant.

"Due to the complete unprofessionalism of the russian occupiers, the main equipment is constantly degrading at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the number of dangerous cases of its failure is increasing. At the same time, the presence of debris at the largest nuclear facility in Europe threatens nuclear and radiation safety. We emphasize that the Zaporizhzhia NPP must be immediately returned to the full control of the legal operator – Energoatom, "because this is the only way to guarantee compliance with the object's nuclear and radiation safety," the message states.

Since the beginning of the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the ruscists, there have been seven complete blackouts there.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the 67th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), 69 countries supported the resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine, which called on the aggressor state russia to immediately withdraw military and occupation personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant under the full control of Ukraine.