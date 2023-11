The russian occupation army is stockpiling its missiles in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Currently, it is known that the occupiers have more than 800 missiles from various bases on the peninsula.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the South Operational Command, told about this on the air of the national telethon Yedyni Novyny.

"We talked about the fact that we rely on the data of the Defense Intelligence. We know that the enemy has deployed a powerful hub of military resources on the Crimean Peninsula, and therefore, in particular, Kalibr-type missiles are concentrated there; onyx-type missiles are also launched from the Crimean peninsula. Therefore, the potential of the enemy is accumulating; it is obvious. Air-launched missiles are accordingly scattered where they will be loaded into aircraft. We know about the readiness of more than 800 missiles in total to be used by the enemy for the next stage of energy terror," Humeniuk noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers were forced to redeploy missile carriers from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk. However, there is no possibility to load Kalibr cruise missiles on board ships for launching strikes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence, about 870 high-precision missiles of various types are currently at the disposal of the russian occupying army. The russians have most of the Iskander-M, Iskander-K, and Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Intelligence also said that after the onset of cold weather, mass strikes on the energy sector in Ukraine may begin, and they will not be as primitive as last year.