High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, together with the European Commission on Wednesday presented to member states a proposal for the twelfth package of sanctions against the aggressor country of russia.

European Pravda reported this on Wednesday, November 15.

It is reported that the proposal provides for the introduction of sanctions against more than 120 individuals and legal entities for their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are talking about representatives of the military, defense and IT sectors of the russian federation, as well as "other important economic operators."

It is also mentioned separately that there is a need to punish those involved in pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, responsible for the forced "re-education" of Ukrainian children, as well as those involved in the spread of disinformation and propaganda of the russian federation.

The European Commission also proposes to introduce new bans on imports and exports, as well as measures aimed at strengthening the ceiling of oil prices and countering evasion from European Union sanctions.

Other details in the statement of European departments are not given.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced new sanctions against 29 individuals and legal entities working in the gold mining, oil and strategic sectors of the aggressor state of russia and supporting them.

And on November 2, the United States imposed sanctions against the developer of russian Lancet drones.