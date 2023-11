Occupiers shell TPP territory in Donetsk Region and damage gas pipeline in Kharkiv Region - Energy Ministry

The russian army last day, November 14, fired at the territory of a thermal power plant in the Donetsk Region, in addition, as a result of enemy strikes, a gas pipeline in the Kharkiv Region was damaged.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to shell energy facilities. There was a shelling of the territory near a TPP in the Donetsk Region. There were no casualties, power engineers are conducting a review of possible damage," the report said.

At the same time, a medium-pressure gas pipeline was damaged by shelling in the Kharkiv Region.

More than 300 consumers had no natural gas supply.

Most of them have natural gas supply already resumed.

In addition, gas workers returned blue fuel to one of the settlements of the Kharkiv Region, which, due to hostilities, remained without natural gas since July this year.

In the Donetsk Region, more than 40 settlements were de-energized due to hostilities, repair work continues.

In the Chernihiv Region, by shelling the enemy damaged an air line, as a result of which almost 500 consumers had no power supply.

In the Kharkiv Region, repair work continues on energy facilities damaged by shelling.

Sappers and special equipment are involved in the work.

In Kherson, 76 subscribers were re-energized per day.

In total, energy staff returned light for more than 23,600 consumers per day.

Some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson Regions remain without electricity.

At the same time, 11 settlements were de-energized in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv Regions due to bad weather.

In the Sumy Region, due to technological violations, 60 settlements remain without light.

The Ministry of Energy also reports that energy generating capacities are operating normally.

Reserves of coal and fuel oil in warehouses are sufficient for uninterrupted operation of stations.

The amount of electricity produced is sufficient to fully meet the needs of consumers and industry.

"4 TPP units were withdrawn for short-term repairs. One of them has already been returned to work. Repairs are ongoing at others," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, after completing the repair, a power unit of one of the combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) with a working capacity of 250 MW was connected to the network.

On November 13, as a result of shelling by russian occupiers, equipment at one of the oil refining facilities was damaged.

On October 30, the russian occupation army fired at a DTEK's thermal power plant, which led to a blackout in a neighboring village.

We also reported that on November 7, the occupiers again fired at one of the Ukrainian TPPs. This time, an object in the Donetsk Region was under attack.