The Ukrainian Exchange and the Settlement Center start trading in the "Currency SWAP with risk control" mode.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From November 22, 2023, Ukrainian Exchange JSC and Settlement Center PJSC will start trading in the "Currency SWAP with risk control" mode," the message says.

The Ukrainian Exchange informs that in this mode, Settlement Center PJSC acts as the central counterparty and provides guarantees for the concluded swaps in accordance with the internal documents of the central counterparty.

The following currency swaps will be admitted to trading:

- US dollar - Ukrainian hryvnia;

- Euro - Ukrainian hryvnia.

Trading schedule in the "Currency SWAP with risk control" mode from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ukrainian Exchange is the center of liquidity of shares and derivatives in Ukraine.

Launched in March 2009, the exchange from the first months became the leader of the Ukrainian stock market, being the first to launch the application market, Internet trading, repo market, and futures market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 8.8% compared to September to UAH 2.150 billion.