Russian occupation troops launched another strike on the Zaporizhzhia Region after rescuers arrived to eliminate the fire from a previous attack. Two rescuers of the State Emergency Service were killed.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko announced this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region rose to two people. Both are rescuers of the State Emergency Service, who after the first blow arrived to eliminate the consequences of the hit. The men were 31 and 34 years old. Sincere condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the victims," the message said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that as a result of russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Region, three more rescuers were injured, four civilian citizens were also injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that Vitalii Nakariakov and Serhii Dorohokuplia were killed in terrorist attacks by the russian federation.

"Young, dedicated rescuers. Their lives today were cynically cut short by russia. Vitalii will forever remain 31, Serhii - 34. The guys were working at the site of shelling in the Zaporizhzhia Region when the invaders struck again. It's a painful loss for all of us. We sympathize with the loved ones of the victims. We remember our courageous heroes without weapons!" wrote the State Emergency Service.

Recall that on the morning of November 15, russian terrorist troops launched 3 missile attacks on the Zaporizhzhia District of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as a result of which 1 person was reported killed and 7 wounded.