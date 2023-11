Global digital communications operator VEON has announced that former US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is joining the Board of Directors of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar. According to the company, Pompeo will join the Board of Directors of Kyivstar as an independent non-executive director.

Michael R. Pompeo joins as a partner at Impact Investments, a newly established US-based strategic and financial consulting and investment firm committed to developing long-term partnerships with leading global companies across industries and geographies. Pompeo is a graduate of the West Point military academy. Received a doctorate in law from the Harvard University. He served as the 70th US Secretary of State in 2018–2021 and the sixth director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017–2018.

"I am proud to join VEON and Kyivstar in their extraordinary service to the people of Ukraine. I also congratulate the parent company Kyivstar VEON for its leadership in investing in Ukraine and the initiative "Invest in Ukraine NOW," said Mike Pompeo, commenting on his appointment. He expressed his belief that free entrepreneurship and investment will ensure Ukraine's economic future and success. "I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to this laudable effort," said the former US Secretary of State.

"These changes in the Board of Directors of Kyivstar are a reflection of VEON's commitment to Ukraine, its revival and reconstruction," the group said in its statement and confirmed the investment in Ukraine of USD 600 million over the next three years, and also initiates the launch of the "Invest in Ukraine NOW" program, inviting other international companies to join the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"VEON made a clear choice - to serve Ukraine through its subsidiary Kyivstar. I am happy to welcome Secretary of State Pompeo to the Supervisory Board of this stellar company, which has the strong support of our stakeholders in the USA," commented Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and Chairman of the Board of Kyivstar, on this appointment.

It was previously reported that the international telecom holding VEON, headquartered in the Netherlands, whose shares are listed on the American NASDAQ stock exchange and the European Euronext, has finally and irreversibly left the russian market.

"This is a powerful signal of our commitment to improving the investment climate in Ukraine," welcomed the appointment of Mike Pompeo as an independent director of Kyivstar, its president Oleksandr Komarov. "This appointment emphasizes the key role of our parent company VEON and its unwavering commitment to progress in the Ukrainian digital landscape."

It is known that Pompeo is considering the opportunity to visit Ukraine again, in particular, to discuss with government officials progress in the field of supporting the investment climate. In April 2023, he already came to Kyiv at the head of a group of American businessmen and investors, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said, addressing the Ukrainian authorities: "Concentrate on what you can change for Ukrainians. Start the reforms that will lead to the fact that American investors will come to you."

For his part, Zelenskyy invited American businesses to invest in Ukraine and promised comprehensive support: "We are open to this, ready to provide you with full assistance. It is very important for us. We want people to be able to find work and the budget to receive revenue to strengthen our capabilities on the battlefield."