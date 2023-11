Occupiers use combat poisons against AFU on 2 sections of the front – DeepState

Russian occupation army used combat poisons against servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at frontline sections in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This was reported by analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState.

According to DeepState, the occupiers used the poisonous substance chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military.

It happened in the Svatove (Luhansk Region) and Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) Axes.

DeepState did not specify when exactly the occupiers used Chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military.

DeepState analysts note that the occupiers have large reserves of this poisonous substance.

It is emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russian troops have repeatedly used Chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military.

Chloropicrin is a liquid substance with a sharp, irritating smell that belongs to the second class of danger.

Chloropicrin irritates the skin and mucous membranes. It causes lacrimation, closing of the eyelids, bronchitis, and pulmonary edema.

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) banned the military use of Chloropicrin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August 2023, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, russian troops fired at the positions of the AFU with ammunition containing Chloropicrin.

And in June, the russians on the Donetsk Axis dropped ammunition containing asphyxiating substances on the positions of the AFU.