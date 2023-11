Occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 17 attacks. Our defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers on the Bakhmut Axis and 20 Russian assaults on the Marinsky Axis.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

More than 60 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy carried out eight missile, 59 airstrikes, and 49 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region, where our soldiers repelled eight attacks.

In the Lyman Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the districts of Nadiya and Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our defenders repelled 12 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivankivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and consolidating on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the defenders. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Vodiane, and east of Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the zone of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Kherson Axis, our soldiers conduct counter-battery combat, repel the enemy from coastal firing positions, and inflict targeted fire damage on the enemy's rear areas.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out ten strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated. Also, the Su-25 attack aircraft, two Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 17 reconnaissance UAVs, and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

Units of the missile forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a control post, 17 artillery pieces in firing positions, three anti-aircraft defenses, and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the enemy.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that on November 13, the army of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation continued its offensive in the Avdiyivka Region. Geolocation footage released on November 10 also shows that Russian troops have advanced to the eastern outskirts of Stepovoy (3 km north of Avdiivka).