The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has declared the Secretary of the Security Council of russia, Nikolai Patrushev, wanted.

This is evidenced by the data of the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is said to have disappeared in 2022.

Patrushev is suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The preventive measure against him was not chosen by the Ukrainian court.

The SSU asks those who know something about Patrushev to report it by phone.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office informed the Secretary of the Security Council of russia, Nikolai Patrushev, about the suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

The SSU has declared the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of russia, Alexandr Bortnikov, wanted.

The national police did not remove Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, who was killed in a plane crash in russia, from the wanted list.

The Secretary of the Security Council of the russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, was probably assassinated. In the russian federation, information about both the attempt itself and its investigation is kept under strict secrecy.

In russia, Putin's successor is being sought, and auditions are being held with candidates.