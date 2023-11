The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has declared the director of the Federal Security Service of russia (FSB), Alexandr Bortnikov wanted.

This is evidenced by the investigative records of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is stated that Bortnikov disappeared last year.

He is wanted on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 110 of the Penal Code - encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He was remanded in custody in absentia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the russian elite is considering the possibility of removing russian President Vladimir Putin from power, poisoning, sudden illness or other "accident" are not ruled out.

The FSB of the terrorist state of the russian federation said that it allegedly prevented the "Ukrainian special services" from preparing the murder of russian propagandists Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak.

The FSB was tasked with eliminating the organizer, the owner of the so-called Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin after an attempted armed rebellion.