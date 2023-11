Ihnat explains why air defense in Kyiv can shoot down ballistics, and in other cities it is not always possib

Kyiv is protected by American Patriot air defense systems, which can shoot down ballistic missiles. However, there is not enough of these systems to cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

“We know how many Patriot divisions we have. Two divisions that were officially announced. We expect there to be more. Patriot, which is capable of working on ballistics, also does not have limitless capabilities," Ihnat said.

As he explained, the range of the Patriot on a ballistic missile is up to 40 km, so "you can only imagine how many such systems are needed to cover the territory of Ukraine. At least protect all major cities, facilities, etc.”

He added that the Air Force is gradually strengthening.

Recall, Ihnat reported that by the end of the year, Ukraine can receive air defense anti-aircraft missile systems and medium-range missile defense systems IRIS-T SLM.

In addition, Ukraine expects an increase in the number of deliveries of German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations Gepard and M109A6 Paladin, which are capable of shooting down both drones and cruise missiles.