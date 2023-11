Rheinmetall to supply 25 Leopard tanks to Ukraine next year

The German company Rheinmetall has concluded a contract with the Ukrainian government for the supply of 25 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks.

This was reported by the press service of the concern.

In addition to battle tanks, two driver training tanks and five armored recovery vehicles (Bergepanzer 2) will also be supplied.

"The order, financed by Germany and worth a figure in the upper-two-digit million-euro range, also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services," it said.

Delivery is due to take place in 2024.

Earlier, Rheinmetall delivered eighty Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, most of which are already at the front. Next year, the company is ready to deliver twenty more Marder infantry fighting vehicles if there is an order for them.

In addition, on behalf of the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark, next year the concern will supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks.

Recall that the German Ministry of Defense announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included Leopard 1 tanks, tracked all-terrain vehicles, radars and unmanned aerial vehicles.