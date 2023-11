The National Bank of Ukraine resumes certain transactions with investment coins of Ukraine, the possibility of which since the beginning of a full-scale invasion has been limited by the regulator.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, the National Bank will not only sell investment coins of Ukraine, but also carry out transactions to buy investment coins and accept damaged investment coins of Ukraine from the population for evaluation.

This list of operations will be carried out in accordance with separate administrative acts of the National Bank, provided that there is no direct threat to the life and health of employees and customers.

The relevant norms are indicated in the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of November 8, 2023, No. 141 "On Amending the Regulation on the Organization of Cash Circulation and the Conduct of Cash Issuance Transactions in the Banking System in a Special Period," effective from November 14, 2023.

The list of outlets of the National Bank that will carry out the above-mentioned transactions will be posted on the Investment Coins official page of the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, 5 new players appeared on the market of non-bank financial services, while 21 participants left the market.

The number of participants in the non-bank financial market in October decreased from 1,215 (as of September 30) to 1,199 (as of October 31), and the number of banks decreased by one - to 63.