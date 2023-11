On November 13, the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers published an announcement about the terms and conditions of the competition for the post of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). This is stated in the message of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From this moment, all those who want to participate in the competition can submit their documents. Documents will be accepted in electronic form. The deadline for submission is December 1.

"The main task of the commission is to evaluate the professional experience, knowledge and qualities of the candidates for the position of the head of the NACP and to determine the winner in a timely manner. The members of the commission are ready to make maximum efforts to ensure the objectivity, legality and transparency of the competition. Therefore, I call on all interested persons who meet the formal requirements and have strong motivation, energy and strength to lead the NACP, to apply for the competition," said the head of the competition commission, Matthew Murray.

All applications received will first be checked for compliance with the formal requirements established by Article 5 of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption", after which candidates who meet the formal requirements will undergo a personal integrity check, as well as pass a number of tests and complete a list of tasks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers created a competitive commission for the selection of the head of the NACP.

On January 15, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Novikov, prosecutor of the Department of Supervision of Compliance with Laws in Criminal Proceedings and Coordination of Law Enforcement Activities of the Prosecutor General's Office, to the post of head of the NACP for four years. His mandate ends in January 2024.

According to the Law "On Prevention of Corruption", the organization and conduct of the competitive selection must be carried out by the competitive selection committee for the post of the head of the NACP, which includes six people: three elected by the Cabinet of Ministers and three determined by the government on the basis of proposals from donors who have provided international technical assistance to Ukraine in the field of preventing and countering corruption during the last two years.

According to the law, the head of the NACP is appointed for a term of four years and cannot hold this position twice in a row.