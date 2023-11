The russian state media published a report about the "regrouping" of russian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region to new positions. They later denied it.

This follows from a statement by the ISW.

Military analysts believe that the reason for the reports of "regrouping" was the impossibility of the russian command to create a decent resistance to the Ukrainian ground operations on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.

The russian federation has carefully struggled to form a coordinated approach in covering the invasion of Ukraine, especially after the russian command failed to create the information conditions for defeats during the Kharkiv counteroffensive in 2022.

The now retracted reports about the "regrouping" of russian forces in the Kherson Region may indicate real discussions taking place in the highest echelons of the russian military command, which may have prematurely entered the information space before being officially made public by the russian military.

In addition, the russian military command could have instructed the state media to publish and then deny these reports as part of an information operation aimed at forcing Ukrainian forces to underestimate the presence of russian troops on the eastern bank of the Kherson Region.

Regardless of the reasons and circumstances of the "regrouping" reports, the reaction to them suggests that the events in the Kherson Region continue to be extremely difficult for the russian army.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 13, the Ukrayinska Pravda online publication reported with reference to its sources in the military-political leadership that the Ministry of Defense is discussing the replacement of three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On November 7, Verkhovna Rada member Volodymyr Ariyev (European Solidarity) first announced on Facebook that Defense Minister Rustem Umierov had submitted a request for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and then deleted the post about it.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense denied rumors about the dismissal of the commanders of the AFU.