Kyiv to allocate another UAH 1 billion for AFU in 2024, despite funds taken from community - Klitschko

The city authorities have found opportunities to help defenders the following year, despite the fact that the parliament removed military personal income tax from local budgets. In particular, UAH 1 billion is allocated for the Defender of Kyiv program in the budget for 2024.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

"Kyiv has prepared a draft budget of the capital for the next year. Despite the fact that the parliament actually deprived the capital and other cities and towns of the opportunity to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine by taking away military personal income tax, Kyiv will continue to support our defenders. In 2024, the capital will send another UAH 1 billion under the Defender of Kyiv program to support our soldiers. And also - will continue to attract assistance from our partners in order to transfer the most necessary things to the front," Vitali Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv assured that, despite the reduced financial opportunities, the capital will continue to help military units that will apply for help.

"Communities already paid 40% of personal income tax to the state budget, and the capital - 60%. Now, even more funds will be taken from communities. About which we are unlikely to see detailed reports from the central authorities - where exactly they went. But we will continue, in the context of limited opportunities to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military units that turn to us," Klitschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that in 2023 Kyiv provided more than UAH 6.2 billion in support of the Armed Forces.

It was also reported that on November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill that provides for the transfer of military personal income tax from local communities to the state budget retroactively, from October 1 of this year.