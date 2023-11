Zelenskyy congratulates Dzhemilev on his 80th birthday and awards him Hero of Ukraine title

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity party Mustafa Dzhemilev on his 80th birthday and awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today Mustafa Dzhemilev turned 80 years old. I congratulated him, thanked him for protecting the freedom of Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar people and noted him with the title of Hero of Ukraine. A strong, worthy, brave person. A life dedicated to protecting the will of peoples," he wrote.

Zelenskyy wished him what all Ukrainians want: Ukraine's victory and freedom for all parts of the state.

He assured that the leadership of the state and the military are doing everything to bring the liberation of Crimea closer.

"I am 80 years old today, and I have another dream on this land: to return to my homeland and be buried on my land. And your firm position on our territorial integrity gives confidence that this will definitely come true," Dzhemilev said.

Mustafa Dzhemilev was born on November 13, 1943 in the village of Ai-Serez in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2021, russia banned Dzhemilev from entering his homeland - Crimea - until 2034.