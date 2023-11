The Norwegian government has allocated an additional EUR 84 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Norwegian specialized organizations.

This was announced in a communique of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports.

Oslo allocates NOK 1 billion - about EUR 84 million - for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians through the activities of the Norwegian Red Cross, the Refugee Council and its project NORCAP, Norwegian Church Aid, Norwegian People's Aid, Caritas Norway, Save the Children. The funds are provided through the Nansen program, a long-term Norwegian program to support Ukraine.

The funds will be directed primarily to humanitarian support for people who have lost their housing, also for education, medical services, psychological support, protection of the civilian population.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Norway has allocated more than NOK 4.5 billion to humanitarian support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.

Recall that Norway became the sixth country to ban the entry of cars with russian numbers.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine will receive tracked transporters from Norway, which will facilitate the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in off-road conditions.