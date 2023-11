Russia hits entertainment center in Kharkiv with S-300 missile - Administration

According to preliminary data, the russian occupiers, on the evening of November 12, at about 7.23 p.m., launched a missile strike on Kharkiv with a S-300 missile.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram on November 13.

"A hit in the ground was recorded near one of the entertainment complexes. Wooden gates were damaged," wrote Syniehubov.

The Regional Military Administration added that another entertainment complex suffered minor damage.

Recall, on November 12, the authorities of the Kharkiv Region reported a russian missile strike on the northern part of Kharkiv. No one was injured in the shelling.

We also reported that on November 10, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region using Oniks anti-ship missiles.

On November 7, the invaders launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region.