Chinese police have issued a wanted list of four key leaders of a criminal gang involved in telecom fraud that is based in northern Myanmar and targets Chinese citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

An investigation by the public security organ of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, found that the criminal gang has operated criminal dens for a long time, committed fraud against Chinese citizens and employed armed violence.

The gang is suspected of multiple serious violent crimes, including intentional homicide, intentional injury and unlawful detention, causing "extremely serious" consequences, according to the ministry.

Considering that the facts of their crimes are clear and the evidence is reliable and sufficient, the Wenzhou municipal public security bureau has decided to issue a public reward for the arrest of the suspects.

The authority has urged them to give themselves up in return for leniency and has called on the public to report clues.