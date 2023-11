On November 1, the russian special services launched a large-scale "Maidan-3" information attack, the goal of which is to destabilize Ukraine. This is reported by online.ua, citing its own sources in the security and defense sector.

Ukrainians should remember that the "war of attrition" is about resistance to internal confrontations that russia is actively provoking, the publication claims.

The timing of a new information attack by russian special services on Ukraine is November-December 2023.

The curator of the operation was Sergey Kiriyenko, the first deputy head of the administration of the president of the russian federation, and the ideologue was Vladislav Surkov, one of the authors of the “Novorossia” project.

According to the bold plans of the russians, the operation will be carried out in different parts of the world and will have a complex multi-vector nature.

The goal set by the russian special services and propagandists is to destabilize political life, provoke protest moods and conflicts in Ukraine itself, as well as influence the international anti-putin coalition.

The methodology of the new information attack of the russian federation will remain traditional for the russian informational and psychological special operations (IPSO) - panic, despondency, artificial pitting of politicians and the military.

Regarding the main topics of informational influence of russian special services on Ukrainian society, no surprises are expected.

Part of the real problem topics that concern Ukrainians today will again be raised on the "flag": general fatigue from the war, the perceived "futility of resistance", corruption, the ineffectiveness of international organizations, the suspension of aid from international partners, the ineffectiveness of political leadership and various "conspiracy theories".

A separate item is the "language issue", which is artificially returned to the agenda again and again.

At the same time, it is planned to organize a number of "peaceful" actions in Kyiv and the regions, which will have completely non-peaceful goals.

For this purpose, the russian special services actively use the stressful state of Ukrainian society.

In particular, the painful issues of prisoners of war exchanges and military rotation in the combat zone are rising to a new level.

Active information attacks aimed at disrupting the mobilization process continue. Relatives and friends of the Ukrainian military are being provoked into aggressive actions, which further destabilize society. It was for this purpose that russia blocked the process of exchanging prisoners of war.

The first stages of this operation can already be observed both on Ukrainian and international information sites, including pro-russian and russian-speaking audiences.

New voices in the form of "canned" agents of influence (self-proclaimed "experts" and commentators) were joined by a certain part of Ukrainian politicians and opinion leaders who unknowingly spread russian narratives for their own PR.

Currently, the main information attack is aimed at discrediting certain state structures and representatives of the political and military leadership of Ukraine.

In particular, the imaginary "conflict" between various branches of government and specific statesmen is being fanned.

According to sources, the biggest bet in russia's information attacks is made on propaganda in the Telegram messenger, which is of russian origin. USD 230 million have already been allocated for this direction alone.

In general, "Maidan-3" became the most expensive russian informational special operation against Ukraine since 2014 - its total budget reached USD 1.5 billion.

It is planned to organize a series of assassination attempts on a number of officials. Several groups of performers have been prepared for this. Some participants are already in the territory of Ukraine, some are preparing to enter from the territory of "shadow allies" of russia. Management of the operation will be carried out directly from the territory of the russian federation.

According to sources, if the attempts are successful, some of them will be presented as evidence of Ukraine's "weakness" and inability to protect iconic figures. Other attempts will try to pass off as "internal Ukrainian showdowns" that have reached the extreme boiling point.

The special operation of the russian special services should reach its peak on the anniversary of the beginning of the Revolution of Dignity. According to the idea of the "authors", it will add emotionality and symbolism to the events. In addition, it is during this period that russian missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure are predicted to intensify.

The combination of all components will naturally increase the psychological impact on Ukrainians and contribute to the emergence of panic and capitulation moods.

On the international stage, the russians will continue to promote the topic of the Middle East in order to divert attention from the war in Ukraine and reduce international aid. Ukraine itself will be presented as a solid "Huliaipole", devoid of any signs of civilization and legality, with constant quarrels at the level of the top leadership of the state. Theories about Ukraine's involvement in the undermining of the "Nord Streams" will gain new strength.

The ultimate goal of the information "project" of the russian special services is to prove the inability of Ukraine as an independent state, because apparently its leadership is "incapable of effective management, and the people cannot elect worthy leaders."

That is, we are talking about another attempt to present Ukraine as a "failed state".

Therefore, political forces partnering with russia in the "west" will convince opponents and voters of the need to switch the vector of support from Ukraine to Israel.

Ukrainian special services will resist such attacks, but it is important for all Ukrainians to remember that the "war of attrition" is not only about mobilization, tanks and drones. This is resistance to internal confrontations, which russia will actively provoke.

Russian strategists are confident that their regime and society are much more stable and resistant to informational and security influences.