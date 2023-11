U.S. President Joe Biden believes that it is necessary to resume military cooperation with China to avoid "mistakes, miscalculations or misunderstandings."

This follows from a statement by the U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, CBS News reports.

"The President is determined to restore military-to-military (U.S.-China) ties because he believes it will benefit U.S. national security. We need those lines of communication so there are no mistakes, miscalculations, or misunderstandings," said Sullivan.

According to him, the restoration of cooperation between the military can take place at all levels - from the highest leadership to the tactical-operational level, "on the water and in the air in the Indo-Pacific region."

Sullivan also noted that Biden will discuss the issue during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"The Chinese mostly severed these communication links. President Biden would like to restore them. I think this is the main issue on the agenda," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 20, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, speaking about his reaction to the downing of a Chinese hot air balloon over the United States at the beginning of the year.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China protested and called the statement absurd and provocative.

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that China is beginning to change its view of russia's aggression against Ukraine because of the risks it increasingly faces due to its diplomatic and economic support for Vladimir Putin.